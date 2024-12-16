Fake passport racket busted, three arrested

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police has busted a racket that was arranging Indian passports for the infiltrators and arrested three persons, including a postman, recently.

According to police, while probing a case registered at the Bhowanipore Police Station on the basis of a complaint submitted by a police personnel of the Security Control Organisation (SCO) of Kolkata Police, it was found that several Indian passports were issued which were obtained on the basis of forged documents. On September 27, after registering a case, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed as directed by the Commissioner of Kolkata Police.

During the probe, a youth identified as Ripan Biswas of Fortune City in Barasat was arrested about a week ago. Later, he was produced at the Alipore Court and was remanded to police custody till December 17.

Meanwhile, on December 14, sleuths arrested a postman of Panchasayar post office identified as Dipak Mondal of Horwood Point Coastal area in South 24-Parganas and the father of the youth identified as Samaresh Biswas for their direct involvement in the racket. They were produced at the Alipore Court on Sunday and have been remanded to police custody till December 20. The investigation is on to find out the others involved. Cops are trying to find out so far how many such passports were issued and to whom.