‘Fake passport’: Bangladeshi national held

Kolkata: A Bangladeshi national was arrested from the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport, Kolkata while trying to board a flight Thursday night.

According to sources, on Thursday night a man was about to board a flight to travel to Germany. After he produced an Indian passport at the immigration check, the officials questioned him. During the process, the immigration officials spotted some ambiguity in his testament and started questioning him. During further inquiry, officials reportedly checked his mobile phone and were stunned to find a soft copy of a Bangladeshi passport having his picture and a different name. He was

immediately detained.

However, the accused failed to provide satisfactory answers to the questions asked by the immigration officials. Later, the accused was handed over to the NSCBI Airport Police Station and subsequently he was arrested. Cops suspect that the man had entered India with a valid passport and did not return even after his visa expired. Later, he somehow managed to prepare a fake passport in his name.