Fake NIA gang extortion: One more arrested

Siliguri: The Special Operations Group (SOG) and Detective Department (DD) of the Siliguri Metropolitan Police have arrested another accused in the fake National Investigation Agency (NIA) gang extortion case. The accused has been identified as Mithilesh Kumar Singh, a resident of Shiv Mandir, Siliguri.

The case surfaced on November 22 after Rahul Ghosh, a resident of Chathat, lodged a written complaint at the Medical Outpost. He alleged that a group posing as NIA officers had been extorting money by threatening victims with arrest.

On the same night, a joint team of the DD and SOG arrested three accused—Ehsan Ahmed, Rehan Babar and Manik Roy. They were produced before the Siliguri court on November 23 and remanded for interrogation. During questioning, the name of the fourth accused, Mithilesh Kumar Singh, emerged.

Although police launched a search operation, he remained absconding for days. Acting on a tip-off late Wednesday night, officers raided his residence in Shiv Mandir and arrested him. Police recovered a jacket bearing the NIA logo and a suspicious BSF identity card from his possession. According to DD sources, Mithilesh gave several contradictory statements during interrogation. He was produced before the Siliguri court on Thursday. Police suspected the fake NIA gang may have a broader network, and more arrests are expected.