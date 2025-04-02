Fake med cases: Officials of state drug control get ‘threat call’

Kolkata: State drug control officials received threat calls saying that investigation into fake medicine cases must be stopped. It was learnt that the threat call came after the state drug control officials recently raided a medicine shop in Ultadanga.

During this raid, the officials suspected that there had been a link with Haryana.

State drug control has already informed the matter to the state health department. It was also learnt that a report has also been submitted to the Health department in this regard.

State Drug Control recently conducted a raid at a store of a medicine distributor in Kestopur and examined their stocks.

A four-member team of the state drug control carried out an inspection at the store and examined the batch numbers and the QR codes. It was learnt that around 1000 types of medicines were stocked at the Kestopur store and the officials of the state drug control examined the batch numbers and QR codes.

During joint raids state Drug Control and Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation seized huge amounts of fake medicines worth a few lakhs. The state drug control officials earlier carried out raids in the city and the state and examined the QR codes of the medicines stocked.