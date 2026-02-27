Fake Madhyamik question paper racket busted, 3 in custody

Kolkata: Bidhannagar City Police has busted a racket circulating fake question papers of Madhyamik Examination 2026 in lieu of money and arrested three persons.

According to sources, just a few days before the Madhyamik Examination 2026 started, authorities at the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) came to know that a racket was circulating a set of fake question papers on social media, claiming those to be the ones which will be given to the students at the time of examination. The authorities alleged that the so-called “suggestion question papers” which were circulated on YouTube, resembled the original question papers, with the intention to mislead students. Furthermore, the WBBSE authorities spotted fake social media accounts being operated in the name of the WBBSE as well to mislead students. A case was registered by police in this regard and a probe was initiated. Police informed that along with YouTube, the question papers were also being circulated through Telegram channels.

During investigation, police analysed the mobile subscriber data, Internet Protocol (IP) logs, digital transactions and traced three persons. On Wednesday police arrested the trio Masud Ali, Fayed Ali and Chiranjit Das. Multiple android phones and several documents were seized from them. Probe is on to find whether any other people are involved.