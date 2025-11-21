Fake IPS officer arrested in Alipurduar, fraud documents seized

Alipurduar: A man posing as an IPS officer of the Intelligence Branch was arrested in Alipurduar after police uncovered a meticulously crafted identity fraud. The accused, identified as Biswajit Biswas, had checked into a luxury hotel in the town on Wednesday, claiming to be IPS officer Deepbrata Chakraborty of the Central Intelligence department.

According to police sources, the hotel authorities became suspicious soon after his arrival due to his unusual conduct.

They immediately alerted Alipurduar police, following which the district Crime Branch began discreet surveillance on the suspect.

Investigators learned that Biswas had travelled from Kolkata to Alipurduar with the intention of committing fraud.

On Thursday night, police intercepted him near the Alipurduar court area.

During questioning, several discrepancies emerged in his statements, prompting officers to detain him for further interrogation. As the investigation progressed, the truth surfaced. Biswas, a resident of Sector-1, Salt Lake in Bidhannagar, had allegedly fabricated an entire police identity to gain access and trust.

A search of his possessions led to the recovery of multiple forged documents, including Aadhaar cards, EPIC cards and a fake IPS identification card. Police officers said the accused had been preparing to carry out a web of fraudulent activities while staying at the hotel under the guise of a senior intelligence official.

Biswas was arrested on charges of impersonation and fraud. He was produced before the Alipurduar court on Friday, where police sought his custody.

The judge granted seven days of police remand for further investigation.

Speaking on the arrest, Alipurduar District Superintendent of Police Y Raghuvamshi said: “A man has been arrested for impersonating a police officer. The police are investigating the matter.”