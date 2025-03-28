Fake I-T raid: CISF starts dept inquiry against five personnel

Kolkata: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has initiated a departmental inquiry against the five CISF personnel arrested for conducting a fake income tax (I-T) raid in Chinar Park.

The CISF authorities are also checking the track record of the accused personnel from their earlier postings to find out whether they were involved in any illegal activities.

On Wednesday, Bidhannagar City Police had shared that five CISF personnel, including a woman lady constable and an inspector were arrested for staging a fake I-T raid. The complainant Binita Singh on March 18 lodged a complaint at the Baguiati police station alleging that around 2 am, a group of people claiming themselves as I-T officials entered her home, seized cash and valuables and left without providing a seizure list.

They also forced her to sign a blank paper. Before leaving, they took away the CCTV DVR and told her not to contact the I-T department, claiming that the department would instead reach out to her.

However, after waiting for hours without any communication, Binita visited the I-T office only to discover that no such raid had been conducted. Realising she had been duped, she immediately approached the police.

During the probe, police checked the CCTV footage of the area and spotted two vehicles, including a pick-up van and a motorcycle.

After the pick-up van driver was arrested from the South-Port area, cops came up with another person’s name who had acted as a middleman between the driver and the CISF Inspector. After interrogating them, police tracked the CISF Inspector in Farakka, Murshidabad from where he was arrested. Police also arrested a head constable, two constables and a lady constable.

The investigation also unearthed that the fake raid is an outcome of a long standing dispute between Binita and her stepmother Arati Singh. It is alleged that Arati had approached the CISF inspector and made a deal with him to conduct the raid and split the seized money equally. Later, police arrested Binita’s stepmother as well.