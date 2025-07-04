Fake Facebook profile in Raiganj MLA’s name sparks political row

Raiganj: The political atmosphere in Raiganj has started to heat up after a fake Facebook account was allegedly created in the name of Krishna Kalyani, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA from Raiganj. The fake profile reportedly featured incorrect personal details and included photographs and posts relating to prominent BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home minister Amit Shah.

MLA Krishna Kalyani has lodged a formal complaint with the Raiganj Police Station and the Karnajora Cyber Crime Police Station, urging immediate investigation and action against the culprits.Speaking to reporters, Kalyani said: “The Facebook ID created in my name is completely fake. Even the name of the school and college mentioned is incorrect. My photo was deliberately placed alongside images of BJP leaders. As I have always stood by the people and focused on development throughout the year, this seems to be a deliberate attempt to malign my reputation led by BJP leaders. I have filed a complaint and I trust the police will take appropriate action.” Meanwhile, Biswajit Lahiri, a senior BJP leader from North Dinajpur, rejected the allegations and said: “Our BJP members have no intention of creating any fake social media accounts. We suspect that this might be the handiwork of I-PAC and a section of TMC leaders.”

Investigation has been initiated in the case.