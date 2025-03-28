Fake caste certificates: Few more officers under government scanner

Kolkata: At a time when departmental proceedings have been initiated against two officers under the Backward Class department for their alleged involvement in creating fake caste certificates, few more officers were brought under the scanner of the state government, sources said.

The Backward Class department has already started a probe in connection with the fake caste certificate case. Two officers were served a show-cause notice by the Backward Class department, sources said.

It was suspected that these two officers could have been involved in creating fake caste certificates.

The department has also directed many sub-divisional officers from the districts to verify data. In the course of investigation, the department suspects that few more officers could have been involved in the incident. They may also be summoned. In the past one and half year, 1,400 caste certificates were cancelled as they were found to be fake.

As a result, these caste certificates were also cancelled. Earlier, these caste certificates were issued only by signing on them. But, the Backward Class department around two years ago had started using QR codes before issuing the certificates. Sources said that strong action will be taken against those who will be found guilty.

Fake caste certificates were issued by a racket to ensure jobs in various departments. Sometimes the fake certificates were used for securing a job in the police and sometimes to get a university degree or sometimes to get a medical admission.

It was alleged that two officers each from Barrackpore in North 24-Parganas and Kharagpur in West Midnapore might have been directly involved in the racket. State police recently sought recruitment details from the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) regarding three individuals accused of securing jobs using forged caste certificates, sources said.

The police recently sent a letter to WBSSC requesting recruitment records of the accused persons. However, the commission found the details insufficient and has asked for further clarification.