Fake campaigns going on against state: TMC

Kolkata: Training his guns on the BJP-led Centre, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh on Monday said that fake campaigns have been going on against the Bengal government. His statement came in the wake of the Sandeshkhali incident.



“If there is any independent probe, we welcome it. But it is not the case. FIR-named Suvendu Adhikari could not be caught by the agencies and another FIR-named officer was sent to conduct raids at the house of a TMC worker. We want the people to see the truth. We are strongly opposing how a CBI FIR-named ED officer has been involved in an active investigation,” Ghosh said.

He added: “While the judges ask for proof and call for a speedy investigation, CBI FIR-named officials are conducting the probe. On December 30, BJP leaders threatened “activities” in North-24 Parganas. It is clear that the BJP is telling the agencies about where to go.”

TMC leader Partha Bhowmick said: “No Trinamool leader is there who has not cooperated with the central agencies during their investigation, raids, or interrogations. People are fed up with how autonomous democratic institutions are being used illegally for political benefits. The masses have no faith in the central agencies and might express their discontent which is harmful to democracy.”