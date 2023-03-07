Fake call centre: Two more held

kolkata: Two more people were arrested from Liluah, Howrah in connection with the running of a fake call centre. Multiple documents, deeds, phones, laptops, two luxury cars and 1 kg of gold, one illegal firearm and six rounds were seized.

The accused identified as Shashi Gaurav Soni and his brother Saurabh Soni are allegedly the kingpins of the racket in which four accused persons from Gujarat and New Delhi were held by the New Town Police Station on March 2.

The brothers were picked after interrogating the four accused persons held on March 2. The accused were granted bail. The four accused were identified as Mufeez Maniar of Ahmedabad, Yasir Khan of Ahmedabad, Manish Yadav of Ahmedabad and Kamal Sharma of New Delhi. The police had recovered Rs 13.66 lakh and four cars, 20 ATM cards, eight mobile phones, phones, laptops and 53 computers from two places.

Multiple sites were raided and 92 computers or calling desks were seized. In total, five fake call centres were busted and a total of 229 calling desks were seized. Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police, Bidhannagar, Gaurav Sharma on Monday in a special programme awarded SI Abdul Hamid Molla and SI Saikat Bhattacharjee with an appreciation letter, a GS Mark and a monetary reward in connection with the busting of five fake call centres.