Fake call centre selling antique articles busted; one arrested

Kolkata: Bidhannagar City Police busted a call centre that was duping people by selling fake antique articles and arrested

one person.

According to sources, recently cops of Eco Park Police Station came to know that a call centre is running from an office space at Eco Suit building styled as Next-era Energy Solution.

On Thursday, cops conducted a raid and found that the call centre was running to dupe people under the pretext of selling antique articles. The fraudsters used to hand over fake antique articles claiming those as original against a huge amount of money. However, the police did not divulge the amount of money involved. “A suo motu case has been registered.

We are investigating the case to determine how much money is involved in the crime,” said Deputy Commissioner of New Town division, Manav Singla.