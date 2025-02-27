Fake call centre busted, over Rs 1 cr seized

Kolkata: The Detective Department (DD), of the Kolkata Police busted a fake call centre in Garden Reach area on Wednesday and seized about Rs 1.18 crore in cash along with some gold and diamond jewellery.

Police have also arrested four persons from the call centre who used to cheat the citizens of the USA and Australia.

According to police, acting on a tip off, cops of DD on Wednesday conducted a raid at a building styled as White House on Iron Gate road in Garden Reach area and found a call centre was running.

During the probe, it was found that the fraudsters used to call the citizens of USA and Australia posing as representatives from Microsoft or some antivirus software manufacturer. After introduction, the accused persons used to tell their targets that their computers are underperforming due to some technical issues and the antivirus program is not working properly. To convince the common people, the fraudsters used to ask them to download a software which is used for remote access purposes. After installation of the software the fraudsters used to take over the control of the computer and demand money.

After getting the desired amount, the fraudsters used to release the computer from his control.

Police are trying to find out from where the fraudsters had got such a huge amount in cash and the jewellery. The accused persons are getting grilled to find out more about the illegal business.