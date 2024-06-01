Fake call centre busted in Bowbazar area

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police busted a fake call centre that was running illegally using a trade license of a grocery shop in Bowbazar area. According to sources, a few days ago cops of Kolkata Police Detective department were tipped off about this fake call centre.

After conducting a raid, the cops nabbed seven tele callers who used to call residents of Bengal and other states and offer lucrative returns against installation of mobile phone towers on their land and selling of insurance policies.

After convincing their targets, the accused persons used to demand money on multiple heads. After getting the money, they used to stop communicating with the residents. Though the tele callers were arrested, the mastermind of the fake call centre was evading arrest. Sources claimed that the prime accused identified as Asim Dutta was arrested two days ago.

Cops are grilling him to find out how many people were cheated from his call centre along with the whereabouts of the cheated money.