Fake call centre busted, at least 35 held

KOLKATA: Bidhannagar Police busted a fake call centre and arrested 35 persons on Friday from Sector-V in Salt Lake.

The accused persons used to dupe citizens of USA and Australia on the pretext of providing medical insurance.According to police, on Friday officials of Electronics Complex police station were tipped off about a fake call centre that is running on the 10th floor of a building located in GP block of Sector V from where several citizens of USA and Australia are being cheated. It was alleged that the accused persons used to call people using the Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) method and introduce them as representatives of renowned health insurance providers of USA and Australia.

The callers were given special training in spoken English. After the citizens used to be convinced to obtain a health insurance, the accused persons used to send forged documents. After sending the documents the citizens were asked to pay the initial premium amount. After getting the money, the accused used to stop communicating with them.