Fake call centre busted, 40 people arrested

: The Anti Rowdy squad (ARS) of Kolkata Police busted a fake call centre and arrested 40 persons, including five women, from the Chowringhee area on Wednesday for allegedly duping Australian citizens on the pretext of antivirus software service provider and providing refunds from an online shopping platform.

According to police, people arrested from the call centre used to call Australian citizens using Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) and introduced themselves as employees of Norton or Internet Service Provider or Amazon paybacks.

After convincing the target to avail of their service, the accused persons used to ask the Australian citizen to install Team Viewer, which is a remote access software. Through the software, the culprits used to gain access to the computer system and siphon off money from their accounts to foreign banks. Later the cheated money was finally brought to India through Hawala channels, bitcoins and gift cards.

On Wednesday acting on a tip-off, police raided the call centre and nabbed the people calling the Australian citizens to dupe them. During the raid, 50 computers, six hard disks, 12 mobile phones, three internet routers, two servers and 50 IP Phones were seized.