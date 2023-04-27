Fake call centre busted, 34 people held

Kolkata: Bidhannagar Police arrested 34 persons from an illegal call centre who were duping people on the pretext of providing insurance policies and arranging loans using the name of a leading financial company.

According to police, on April 5, a youth lodged a complaint against unknown persons alleging that he was duped on the pretext of providing a personal loan.

He received a call from an unknown person who claimed to be calling from a renowned financial company. The caller had offered a personal loan against an attractive rate of interest After the youth transferred the money asked as processing charge he was told to pay more money.

The youth, a mason by profession, lodged a complaint at the Airport Police Station after he doubted the intention of the caller. During the probe, police initially found the mobile number was not in use.

However, recently the location of the number was traced when the number became active again. Cops found that the call was made from an address in the Madhyamgram area. Police suspect that there are more persons are connected behind the racket.