Fake call centre busted, 3 arrested

kolkata: Three persons were arrested by cops from the Rajarhat Police Station for allegedly operating an illegal call centre at Rekjuani Azadnagar.



The accused were identified as Abhay Sharma, resident of Lake Town, Vivek Kumar Sharma, resident of Lake Town and Raj Mitra, resident of Rajarhat.

Following credible source’s information, the police conducted a raid at the illegal call centre. They seized two computers, three mobile phones, a table and bench. The accused persons allegedly used mobile hotspot to access net connectivity and would then call UK citizens claiming to work as an outsourcing agency for Genesis company under the fake name of Novotech IT Solutions Private Limited.