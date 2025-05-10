Fake call centre bust: Cyber cops seize Rs 19L from Kasba house

Kolkata: Cops of Kolkata Cyber Crime police station recovered Rs 19 lakh from a house in Kasba following an arrest made in connection with a fake call centre case.

Last month, police busted a fake call centre and arrested several persons. Several electronic equipment were also seized. In connection with the case, on Thursday afternoon, cops raided a flat in New Town under jurisdiction of the Techno City Police Station and arrested a youth, Bikas Kumar Ray.

Police claimed that he and his associates accessed a software called VC dialer (dh991.dynamichostonline.com), posing as Amazon executives to scam UK citizens.

He obtained victims’ credentials, accessed their Amazon Pay accounts, and transferred credits to his own wallets. He also used a remote access software to control victims’ devices and forged documents with Amazon’s logo to deceive them.

Police earlier found incriminating phone chats of other gang members regarding the payment and commissioning of the call centres, previous log in data and log-in condition of the VC dialer, and bank account details for the receiving of fraudulent money etc. from his mobile phone.

Based on Ray’s statement, cops conducted a raid at his other residence at Picnic Garden in Kasba and seized Rs 19.5 lakh. He is getting interrogated to find out how much money he has cheated so far.