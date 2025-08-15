Fake branded shoes worth about Rs 2.5 lakh seized

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police seized fake shoes of popular international brands from Bowbazar area on Thursday.

According to sources, information was received from Uttar Pradesh regarding the sale of fake sports shoes of a popular international brand. Acting on the information, the Enforcement Branch (EB) of Kolkata Police started an inquiry. During a preliminary probe, the investigators found two shops at Rabindra Sarani in the Bowbazar area where such fake sports shoes were being sold. On Thursday, a raid was conducted at both the shops and a huge number of fake sports shoes with fake logos of an international brand worth about Rs 2.5 lakh were seized.

An investigation has begun.