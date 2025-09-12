Fake birth cert racket uncovered in Cooch Behar Municipality

Cooch Behar: The discovery of numerous fake birth certificates in Cooch Behar Municipality has caused a major uproar. Investigations revealed that the signature of the Municipality’s vice-chairman appears on all the fake certificates. The Municipality Chairman, Rabindra Nath Ghosh, has lodged a formal complaint with the police regarding the matter.

According to sources, the circulation of fake certificates has been ongoing for a considerable time. The issue came to light during the ongoing digitisation process of municipal records. Concerns are now being raised about administrative oversight and accountability within the Municipality.

Chairman Ghosh stated: “Most of the certificates are old. Following the launch of the SIR initiative, many people have come forward to digitise their documents. As a result, fake certificates are being detected daily. We had informed the police earlier as well. Some external groups exploit villagers by offering to process certificates fraudulently. The police have been notified and will thoroughly investigate the matter.”

The controversy has drawn sharp political criticism. BJP leaders accused the ruling Trinamool Congress of systemic corruption. Nikhil Ranjan De, BJP MLA from Cooch Behar South Assembly Constituency, said: “Those entrusted with responsibility have allowed such irregularities in the Municipality’s Birth Certificate department. In the era of Trinamool Congress, corruption seems to be widespread.”

The police have confirmed that a detailed investigation has begun and further action will be taken based on their findings.