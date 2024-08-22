Fake appointment letters spark concern at Jalpaiguri & Siliguri PWD offices

Jalpaiguri: A fake appointment letter scandal has rocked the Public Works Department (PWD) offices in Jalpaiguri and Siliguri, sparking concern and outrage among staff. The incident came to light on Wednesday when two individuals presented suspicious appointment letters at the Jalpaiguri Divisional Office, claiming positions as junior engineers on a contractual basis.



Staff at the Jalpaiguri office quickly detected irregularities in the letters, one of which purportedly originated from the Electrical department. Upon investigation, the letters were confirmed to be fake, causing a stir among the

office workers.

The same day, a similar incident occurred at the PWD office in Siliguri, where another fake appointment letter was discovered. This prompted immediate action from the West Bengal Government Employees Federation of Trinamool. On Thursday, district president Gautam Dikshit, along with other members of the Jalpaiguri branch, met with the Chief Engineer of the Jalpaiguri Divisional PWD Office, Ajit Kumar Singh, to address the issue. Chief Engineer Singh confirmed that the matter has been escalated to higher authorities. “The fake appointment letters have been reported to the relevant officials and we are urging legal action,” Singh said.

The district president of the West Bengal State Government Employees Federation (Trinamool) in Jalpaiguri, Gautam Dikshit, stated: “The individuals submitted their letters and left, but doubts arose about their authenticity. Upon investigation, it was confirmed that the appointments were entirely fraudulent. The higher authorities were immediately informed.”

According to sources within the Jalpaiguri office, the individuals who presented the fake letters have family members working in the PWD, leading to suspicions of internal involvement.