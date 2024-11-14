Fake Aadhaar card racket: Two more arrested

Siliguri: Two more people were arrested in the fake Aadhaar cards racket. The Darjeeling Police arrested Ajay Prasad Roy from Jalpaiguri and Pradip Roy from Cooch Behar on Monday night. A total of three people have been arrested in the case so far.

Police sources said they have been involved in making fake Aadhaar cards for Nepalese and Bangladeshi nationals in exchange for money. Both have been taken into five days of police remand after they were produced in Siliguri Court. On Friday night, police had arrested one Sanay Sarkar, owner of an online cafe, for running the racket along the India-Nepal border in the Badrajote area of Kharibari. After interrogating him, the police obtained information about more people involved in the case and arrested the two. These fake IDs are believed to be used primarily to simplify cross-border movement, potentially bypassing immigration and security checks and for overseas employment opportunities posing as Indian residents. Incidentally, Nepal enjoys an open border with India.