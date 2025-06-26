Fair price pharmacy to provide quality medicines at discounted prices 24x7

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has announced plans to establish a fair price medicine shop at Kabitirtha Community Hall, located at Mansatala Lane in Kolkata, under a Public Private Partnership (PPP) model.

This initiative, approved during a recent Member-Mayor-In-Council (MMIC) meeting, aims to enhance access to affordable, high-quality medicines, consumables and surgical items for residents, particularly targeting underserved communities, women, children and the elderly.

The Health department of KMC, tasked with improving the city’s healthcare system, is spearheading this project to ensure round-the-clock availability of essential medical supplies at significantly discounted rates compared to market prices.

The shop will operate within a designated space at the community hall, provided by KMC with basic amenities like electricity and water.

The selected private partner will be responsible for refurbishing the space, procuring medicines and managing the shop’s operations, adhering to strict regulatory standards.

The initiative draws inspiration from similar fair price medicine shops successfully operating in government hospitals across Bengal, offering medicines at pre-approved discounted rates.

The KMC’s decision aligns with the state’s Health and Family Welfare department’s framework for establishing such facilities under PPP mode, said an official. It was learnt that the shop is expected to serve as a secondary supply outlet, ensuring that quality medicines are accessible at affordable prices, addressing the healthcare needs of Kolkata’s diverse population.

The project includes a concession agreement for a fixed term, with the private partner paying monthly rent for the space. The KMC has emphasised that there will be no financial burden on the corporation, with all statutory clearances to be handled by the private partner.

The draft proposal, vetted by the KMC’s Law department, has been greenlit for an e-tender process. The move underscores KMC’s commitment to improving primary healthcare access, particularly for vulnerable groups and is expected to set a precedent for similar initiatives across the city, fostering a sustainable model for affordable healthcare delivery, said the official.