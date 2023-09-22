Failed talks: Gate meets in front of tea gardens to push for 20% bonus

Alipurduar: The TMC Tea Plantation Workers Union has called for gate meetings in tea gardens demanding a 20 per cent bonus.



The gate meetings are being held in front of tea gardens from Friday after the second bonus conciliation meeting between union representatives and tea garden owners failed in Kolkata on Thursday. The next round of bonus talks are slated for October 5 and 6.

On Thursday, the labour unions held a second round of talks with the 189 tea garden owners at the Bengal Chamber of Commerce in Kolkata.

In the first bonus meeting on September 14, the owners had proposed an 8.33 per cent bonus rate. On Thursday, the owners suggested 8.50 per cent. However, the offer was rejected, insisting on a 20 per cent bonus.

Birendra Bara Oraon, the state president of the Trinamool Cha Bagan Sramik Union (TCBSU), stated: “Our stand remains firm: we will advocate for a 20 per cent bonus this year. We will not waver from this. We have organized gate meetings in all the gardens of Dooars from September 22 and will continue until our demands are met.”

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Chik Baraik said: “I too belong to a tea garden. We will not agree to any settlement under 20 per cent. Being the party in power, we all stand for the workers’ rights.”

Bidyut Goon, President of the district CITU, said: “The owners of the tea industry try to deprive the labour force. This cannot be tolerated. After the ‘Karam Puja’ on September 25, we will schedule our protest with the demand for a 20 per cent bonus.”

Chinmay Dhar, Chairman of the North Bengal Tea Association of India (TAI), stated: “As the tea industry is facing a difficult year due to adverse weather conditions it is not possible to pay a 20 per cent bonus this time. Market prices and demand for tea have decreased. That’s why we are proposing an 8.50 per cent bonus this year.”