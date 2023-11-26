Factories at Behala R.I.C Compound under KMC radar

Kolkata: With several allegedly illegal factories functioning out of a seven bigha land at R.I.C Compound in Behala and not giving any taxes to the civic body despite availing municipal services, Mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), Firhad Hakim has sought details from the Land and Land Reforms department as to whether the land was actually leased out to them or has been occupied illegally.



Councillor Sanchita Mitra informed the Mayor that in Ward 132 at Upen Banerjee Road, Behala there are several “illegal” factories functioning out of the R.I.C Compound on land that belongs to the RR department.

She alleged these factories despite availing municipal services are not paying any tax to the KMC.

Mayor Firhad Hakim shared: “In Ward 132, inside the R.I.C Compound area there are 28 factories at present. These are undergoing official liquidation. Twice, notices were sent to the official liquidator to retrieve the due taxes. In the reply, the official liquidator has informed that presently the matter is pending at the Calcutta High Court and has suggested that KMC make itself a party to the case.”

“Our officials have already conducted a tax assessment of the said area after inspection. The lease agreements have been collected from the establishments. I have asked the department concerned to find out if KMC can be made a party to the ongoing case at the high court relating to this matter.

Secondly, since the land basically belongs to the RR department, we will seek information from the Land and Land Reforms department as to whether the land was actually leased out or has been occupied illegally. Once we receive the status report, we will serve notices accordingly,” said Hakim.