Factionalism within party will not be tolerated: TMC leader

BALURGHAT: Factionalism within the party of Trinamool Congress in South Dinajpur district will not be allowed and it must be stopped, said Trinamool Congress leader Tapas Roy after being given the responsibility of the party for South Dinajpur.



Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee has assigned several Trinamool Congress leaders of Kolkata to take care of the organisation in different districts to strengthen the organisation in several districts across the State. Tapas Roy has been given the responsibility of strengthening the party organisation of Trinamool Congress in South Dinajpur district.

At the beginning of this year, Trinamool Congress gave him the responsibility of Dumdum-Barrackpore. This time, he was given the responsibility of taking care of the organisation of South Dinajpur.

Roy is confident to shoulder the responsibility of the party for this district before the upcoming rural polls in Bengal. In response to the reporter's question, Tapas Roy said: "Maybe it was given to me from my previous experience to look into the organisation of the party of districts." Tapas Roy said that the party wants to strengthen the organisation. He said the leaders of the party at different levels should talk to the workers to strengthen it ahead of polls.