Facility in Alipurduar makes it to list of country’s best urban health centres

alipurduar: Alipurduar Municipality’s Matrisadan (Urban Primary Health Centre), managed by the municipality, has made it to the list of the best urban health centres in the country. The centre offers a range of services to patients, including telemedicine and blood tests.



Recently, a Central team from the Department of Health and Family Welfare of the Central Government visited the centre. The inspection was conducted based on the National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) programme at the national level. The NQAS for UPHCs consists of 35 standards across 8 areas of concern, comprising 198 measurable elements (ME). These MEs are categorized into twelve checklists, which include General Clinic, Maternal Health, Immunization, Newborn and Child Health, Laboratory & Diagnostics, Communicable Diseases, Non-communicable Diseases, General Administration, Outreach Programs, Family Planning, Dressing Room, and Emergency Management. Matrisadan achieved a score of approximately 88.4 percent in the checklist assessment.

Prasenjit Kar, Chairman of Alipurduar Municipality, said: “We are delighted to share this joy with the entire city. It is a significant milestone as our Urban Primary Health Center has been recognized as one of the best in the country for the first time. We extend our gratitude to the Department of Health. This achievement will inspire us to strive for even greater accomplishments in the future.” Meanwhile, Alipurduar Municipality operates several urban health centers in various parts of the Alipurduar municipality area.