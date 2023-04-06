Facelift of rural areas: Siliguri Mahakuma Parisad begins work

Siliguri: After the inauguration of Pathasree-Rastasree projects, the Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad has started projects to give facelifts to rural areas.



Arun Ghosh, the Sabhadhipati of Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad laid the foundation stone of a 400-meter road at Muniram Gram Panchayat under the Naxalbari block.

He also said that the Mahakuma Parishad has two major road construction works under the Naxalbari block. The estimated cost of these two roads is about Rs 5 crore 50 lakh.

“After coming to power, we have focused on the basic demands of people. Road construction is one. A total of 45 new roads will be constructed under the Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad. Soon, work will start,” said Arun Ghosh, Sabhadhipati.

On Thursday, Arun Ghosh laid the foundation stone for a 400 meter road. The project cost is Rs. 6 lakh 57 thousand.

Among the two major roads, one will be constructed in front of Naxalbari College, which will cost Rs 1 crore and another will be constructed at Rakamjyot area. The project cost is Rs 4 crore 50 lakh.

Arun Ghosh added that construction of another road has started at Muniram Gram Panchayat area which will cost Rs 77 lakh. “We want to develop the entire Mahakuma Parishad area jointly with Gram Panchayats and Panchayat Samities. We are also focusing on Solid Waste Management and drinking water systems in the village areas. The work will take place in a phase-wise manner,” added the Sabhadhipati.

Incidentally, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee recently inaugurated the Pathasree-Rastasree project in the Darjeeling district. Among these, 47 roads will be constructed and repaired under Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad among which 45 will be new roads and two roads will be repaired.