Facelift for Siliguri: SMC takes up 424 projects worth over Rs 31 cr

siliguri: The Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) is all set to give a facelift to Siliguri. They have undertaken 424 projects at a cost of Rs 31 crore 54 lakh. Already 46 out of the 424 have been completed.



“There are many agencies that have taken up works but have stopped work midway without informing the Board. The SMC has already sent show cause letters to them. If they do not restart the work within seven days, these agencies will be blacklisted,” warned Mayor Gautam Deb.

The SMC Board had taken up these projects in the last financial year. Among these projects, 25 are ongoing, 14 projects have been handed over to the SJDA. Three projects have been given to the NBDD. Tender process for 64 projects is underway. 76 projects are under technical scanning. There were some technical problems in 42 projects. Those projects have been sent for retendering. About 95 projects are in queue for tender.

“We are doing this works boroughwise. We are also taking help from Siliguri Jalpaiguri Development Authority (SJDA), North Bengal Development Department (NBDD) and Public Works Department (PWD). Apart from development, we are focusing on beautifying the entire city,” stated Gautam Deb, the Mayor of Siliguri Municipal Corporation after the 13th meeting of the Board of Councillors held in the SMC conference hall on Monday. It was this year’s first Board meeting.

All these projects include road construction, renovation of roads, development of parks and gardens, maintenance of the beautification works, installation of CCTV cameras and development of borough offices. CCTV cameras will be installed around Baghajatin Park. The road from Court More to Hospital More and the area adjacent to Kanchenjunga stadium will be marked as ‘No Hoarding zone’.

In Monday’s Board meeting several new proposals were approved. A decision has been taken up to form a new committee for installation of statues in the SMC area. Along with the Mayor, Deputy Mayor, SMC Commissioner, and three eminent personalities of Siliguri will be in the committee.

It is decided to increase 200 to 250 more teams for Government Receipt (G.R) survey works. The SMC will conduct a detailed survey of 15 big markets to ascertain the present status of mutation, rent and ownership of the businesses. The survey will be completed within 60 days.