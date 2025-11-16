Ezra Street inferno spreads to about 17 shops; probe ordered

Kolkata: A major fire erupted on the top floor of a two-storey building housing an electrical godown in central Kolkata’s Hare Street Police Station area in the early hours of Saturday.

At least 15 fire engines were deployed, bringing the blaze under control and fully extinguishing it within three to four hours. No casualties or injuries were reported.

According to sources in the Fire and Emergency Services department, the fire broke out at Ezra Street at an electrical products godown, and then the flames spread to around 16 to 17 shops adjacent to it.

Many locals and shop owners joined the firefighting operation to help control the flames.

Huge flames and thick smoke were visible from a long distance from the source of the fire. Even after arresting the fire completely, it took around 2 hours for the cooling process to ensure that there was no pocket fire.

State Fire and Emergency Services minister Sujit Bose, who rushed to the spot and supervised the firefighting operation, said: “Everyone has the right to do business. However, if your business infringes on the safety of others, it cannot be accepted.”

Bose said that his department will assess whether the godown where the fire took place had basic firefighting measures in place. He added that a forensic examination will be held to ascertain the actual cause of the fire.

Local councillor Santosh Pathak alleged that the building had no proper fire safety measures, which led to a major hindrance in controlling the fire. He further claimed that there was illegal construction in the building, and he had brought the same to the notice of Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim in 2023 through a written communication.

Hakim, who also visited the spot, said: “When any illegal construction happens, I am not informed. However, councillors have the opportunity to meet me at least twice a month. I will hold a high-level meeting in the backdrop of the jungle of electrical wires and allegations of illegal construction, in which the business association will be present along with the police and CESC authorities. We will demolish any sort of illegal construction.”