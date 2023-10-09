Eye check-up camp organised by state Transport dept

Kolkata: The state Transport department on Sunday conducted an eye check-up camp and distributed free spectacle among drivers at second Vivekananda Setu Toll Plaza.



It was organised by the West Bengal Road Safety Lead Agency under the state Transport department. Drivers of buses, lorries and app cabs were present for the eye check-up conducted under the Road Safety Awareness Campaign. The general secretary of City Suburban Bus Service Titu Saha said: “It is an important initiative. Proper eyesight is crucial particularly for goods vehicle drivers who are on road for prolonged periods of time to ensure reduction of accidents.” He said this can help the drivers get their eyesight checked and adopt the corrective measures.

According to a private bus operator, senior drivers who are mostly above the age of 50 years are not given time bound goods vehicles usually. He also said that among city drivers between 36 years to 45 years age group, at least 10 per cent use spectacles.

Earlier this year, an eight-member Sub-Divisional Road Safety Committee for each administrative sub-division and Block Road Safety Committee for each CD Block of the state was constituted by the Transport department to minimise road accidents across Bengal.

The committee, according to a transport official, will oversee preparations of a roadmap for achieving the targeted reduction in the number of road accidents.

The lead agency of road safety includes transport, education, health, PWD and police among other departments. According to an official, the agency has set a target of reducing fatal road accidents by 10 per cent by the end of this financial year. In 2022, the state witnessed 45 fatal accidents in which 93 people had lost their lives.