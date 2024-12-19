Eye care: Malda Medical College & Hosp launches state-of-the-art Retina Clinic

Malda: A new chapter in eye care began at Malda Medical College and Hospital (MMCH) with the inauguration of a cutting-edge Retina Clinic. From now on, the clinic will be open every Tuesday at the outpatient department (OPD), offering patients free access to advanced retinal screening and diagnostics.

The centerpiece of the new clinic is a highly sophisticated Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Angiography machine, valued at approximately Rs 1.2 crore. This German-made device allows for detailed observation of the retina’s various layers without the need for invasive procedures or surgeries.

The clinic was inaugurated by the Principal of Malda Medical College, Parthapratim Mukhopadhyay, along with Medical Superintendent Prasenjit Bor, and head of the Ophthalmology department, Nirmalkumar Shamsmal. Dr. Anindya Gupta, in-charge of the Retina Clinic, explained the machine’s capabilities, saying: “This machine helps in assessing whether the layers of the retina are intact and whether blood circulation in the retina is functioning properly.”

Previously, patients with retinal issues had to seek expensive treatments outside the region. Now, they can receive this crucial service free-of-cost at Malda Medical College. The machine is the first-of-its-kind to be installed in any government hospital in North Bengal.

The principal expressed his satisfaction, saying: “With the OCT Angiography machine, we can detect various retinal problems without any invasive procedures or surgeries.” Superintendent Prasenjit Bor added: “This is a significant achievement for Malda Medical College, being the first hospital in North Bengal to have such a machine.”

With the new facility, Malda Medical College is set to become a key hub for retinal care in the region, offering hope and relief to numerous patients.