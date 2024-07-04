Eye bank inaugurated at Malda Medical College and Hospital

Malda: Adding another feather to its crown, an Eye Bank was inaugurated at the Malda Medical College and Hospital (MMCH) on Thursday afternoon. This is the fifth eye bank of the state.



The bank has been opened to give back vision to the patients suffering from corneal blindness. The patients identified with the ailment, after getting a donated eye can undergo corneal replacement.

Nirmal Kumar Shasmal, a teacher and eye surgeon of MMCH, said: “This is the first time in Malda that an eye bank has been set up. With the infrastructure, we can preserve donated eyes for 2 weeks. The family members of a deceased person can contact us for eye collection. The eye has to be collected within 6 hours from death. The fan or air conditioner should be stopped and wet cotton should be placed on the eyes of the dead person.”

The state has a need for 12,000 corneal replacement but only 4,000 is possible per year. The whole process is free and the people should come forward to donate eyes, informed Sashmal.

Before Malda, Murshidabad, North Bengal, Bankura and Bardhaman Medical Colleges have been equipped with such a facility.

Dr Anil Kumar Ghata, nodal officer from the state Health department who was present at the MMCH for the occasion, said: “Public should be made aware of donating eyes. Every year from August 25 to September 8, alongside the country we also organize various awareness campaigns for 15 days. People

should know that only they can give vision to others by donating eyes.”