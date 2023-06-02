Extreme heat can affect your child’s brain, say experts

Kolkata: Eleven-year-old Aritra Banerjee found himself feeling dazed, lacking energy, and struggling with mental clarity. Concerned about his condition, his parents decided to take him to Dr Siladitya Ray, consultant physiatrist and stress management expert in Kolkata. Dr Ray came to a conclusion that the intense heat wave had taken its toll on the young boy, making him slow and groggy.



The impact of extreme high temperatures isn’t limited to adults alone as city psychologists and doctors have pointed out. They emphasise that these soaring temperatures can significantly affect the physical and mental health of children. In particular, the excessive sweating caused by the heat can lead to dehydration, which in turn affects the cognitive functioning of the brain.

“At this juncture when the temperature is at an all-time high, chances are more of dehydration and children get easily prone to infection. Dehydration can lead to brain fog, and affect mental health. As a result, study, concentration and focus might go for a toss. The increased temperature can destabilise the internal system. So, children might have difficulty concentrating, feel forgetful and tired,” said Dr Ray.

Given the prevailing heat conditions, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee recently announced that summer vacations in all government and private schools of the state be extended up to June 15. The India Meteorological Department has also issued a heatwave warning for parts of Bengal till June 7.

Dr Nilanjan Ghosh, assistant professor, pediatric medicine, RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, told Millennium Post how children, too, might suffer from heat stroke due to extreme exhaustion and dehydration.

“Due to sweating in summer, kids get tired easily. They are not able to concentrate and have low appetite. So, the main aim is to create a cool and comfortable living environment for them. Make sure they are hydrated properly and wear full sleeve cotton clothes when venturing out. Also, the head should always be covered if they are outside,” he said. Dr Ghosh also urged parents to maintain an optimum salt and sugar level in food.

Kolkata-based consultant clinical psychologist Dr Devika De Ghosh suggested parents engage kids in light exercises/activities during cooler parts of the day. These activities not only promote physical fitness but also help boost mood and mental clarity.

“Due to excessive heat, children cannot participate in the extra-curricular activities, which add to their stress. This can lead to lack of concentration, difficulty in remembering things,” she said. She also added: “Lots of fruits, vegetables, and juices should be included in the food during this time of the season.”