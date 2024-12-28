Extortion bid: Police seizes register of MLA Hostel

Kolkata: The police have reportedly seized the register of the MLA Hostel in Kolkata as part of their investigation into a case involving alleged extortion demands from the chairman of Kalna Municipality.

While police are probing the case, the Speaker of the West Bengal Assembly, Biman Banerjee also sought an enquiry report from the superintendent of the MLA Hostel.

According to Banerjee, the police will be asked for the details of the case. He informed that the room was given to one of the accused based on a recommendation of a BJP MLA as per the record. Also, the Aadhar Card of the person who had booked the room is there with the MLA Hostel administration.

“We take all sorts of measures to ensure safety. It is not possible for us to know which MLA is recommending whom. If someone uses us for dishonest purposes, legal action will be taken,” said Banerjee.

The Speaker also stated that he would take the decision of further action after reviewing the recommendation letter which is available with the hostel administration.

It may be mentioned that three persons were arrested on Wednesday from the MLA Hostel for allegedly attempting extortion from the Kalna municipality chairman Ananda Dutta by using the name of Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

The caller reportedly told Dutta that his performance was not up to the mark and might get removed from his post soon unless he paid about Rs five lakh. It is also alleged that the accused had sent several forged documents on WhatsApp claiming that there are several complaints against Dutta.

The chairman was told to hand over the money at the MLA Hostel. Later Dutta lodged a complaint at the Shakespeare Sarani Police Station.