‘Extortion bid’: Businessman tied to tree & beaten up in Malda dist

Malda: In a shocking incident in the Hatkhani Bangali Para area under Kaliachak Police Station of Malda district, a local businessman was allegedly tied to a jackfruit tree and brutally beaten after he refused to pay “extortion money”.

The victim, Rahim Biswas, has claimed that the attack was orchestrated by local goon Zahurul Khan, who allegedly demanded Rs 5 lakh and the withdrawal of a past kidnapping complaint.

Biswas said: “I was abducted by Zahurul in 2022. Police rescued me from Suti in Murshidabad. Now, he’s out on bail and is threatening me again.” Biswas said that last Saturday, he was dragged off the street, tied to a tree and assaulted. His family, now in fear for their lives, has reportedly fled their home and approached the Malda District Superintendent of Police seeking protection. Biswas’ wife, Asefa Bibi, said: “We don’t feel safe. We fear he will kill my husband if nothing is done.”

Jayanta Kundu, President of the Malda Merchant Chamber of Commerce, stated: “We have urged the police to take strict action. If they don’t, we will write to the Chief Minister directly.”

The incident has sparked political tensions, with BJP’s South Malda General Secretary Amlan Bhaduri accusing the ruling party of shielding criminals. “Such criminals operate under the protection of Trinamool leaders. That’s why police hesitate to act,” he alleged.Responding to the accusation, TMC district spokesperson Ashish Kundu said: “Zahurul was expelled from our party long ago. We do not shelter anti-social elements.”