Export resumes through Hili International Land Port

BALURGHAT: Following a halt due to unrest in Bangladesh, export resumed through the Hili international land port in South Dinajpur district on Tuesday. A convoy of 31 trucks laden with green chillies and onions crossed into Bangladesh, marking the return of normalcy for this vital trade route. Sanojit Majumdar, a member of the Hili Exporters Association, expressed relief, stating: “Export trade through Hili International land port started on Tuesday after a halt of two days due to the unrest in Bangladesh.”



The resumption of internet and banking services, crucial for facilitating payments and communication with counterparts in Bangladesh, is expected to be normal by Wednesday, according to sources.

Hili, serving as a pivotal international land port, facilitates substantial bilateral trade between India and Bangladesh. The sudden disruption had raised concerns among exporters, particularly those dealing in perishable commodities like green chillies and onions.

“Without banking services being restored, it is tough to receive payments. The lack of internet services hampers communication with our partners across the border,” Majumdar added, highlighting the practical challenges faced during the hiatus.

It is estimated that around 150 trucks carrying various goods, including green chillies, onions and pulses, are typically exported daily from South Dinajpur through Hili. The authorities are hopeful that with the restoration of essential services, normal trade activities will soon regain momentum.