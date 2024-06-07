Export of green chillies begins through Hili international border

BALURGHAT: Export of green chilies to Bangladesh has commenced through the Hili international border in South Dinajpur district. Green chilli farmers in the district have welcomed this development as prices have started to rise. Green chilli cultivation is widespread in South Dinajpur’s Tapan Block.

There is a wholesale green chilli market in the Fulbari area of this block. Wholesalers from other districts also come to buy green chillies here. However, prices were not favourable when the chillies were brought to this market, with wholesalers offering only Rs 20 to Rs 25 per kg. As a result, farmers were unable to cover their production costs and were forced to protest by dumping their produce on the Rampur-Fulbari National Highway 512 recently.

Recently, the price of Tapan’s green chillies started to increase in the market. Simultaneously, there is a shortage of chillies in Bangladesh, leading to a demand for imports from India.

Following clearance from the Central government, green chilli exports to Bangladesh have started through the Hili immigration check post in South Dinajpur district, with 200 metric tons of green chilies being exported daily. This has caused the price of green chillies to rise gradually, much to the delight of local farmers.

Gautam Mondal, a green chilli farmer, stated: “This time, prices have started rising. The price of green chillies is increasing from Rs 50 to Rs 70 per kilo. If this market trend continues, we will be encouraged to continue green chilli farming.” Rezaul Mondal, another green chili farmer, said: “We have been involved in chilli cultivation for a long time.

This year, cultivation was not very profitable due to low wholesale prices. Moreover, there was a long-standing ban on the export of green chillies through the Hili international border, which made chilli

farming unprofitable. Currently, exports have resumed through the Hili border following instructions from the Central government. As a result, wholesale market prices for green chillies are increasing and we are starting to see profits.” Rajesh Kumar Agarwal, spokesperson for the Hili Exports and Customs Clearing Agents Association, commented: “We are pleased that green chilli exports have resumed through the international border.

Previously, the Central government had imposed a ban on green chilli exports, causing hardship for the chilli farmers in the district. With the resumption of exports to Bangladesh, the demand for green chillies has surged in that country. Now, chillies are being sent from South Dinajpur district daily to meet Bangladesh’s demand. Both farmers and traders are benefiting from this development.”