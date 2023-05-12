Expo on property & bldg materials in Siliguri: Panel discussions held

SILIGURI: On the second-day property and building material exhibition named ‘Createch Prachurya 2023’ the programme started with a presentation 'Safety measures and Indian laws on it' by Professor Gokul Mondol (Construction Engineering Department, Jadavpur University).



Followed by the presentation, a panel discussion on the topics: Comparison Of Architectural Development Between Small Cities And Metro Cities; Fire Safety and Fsai Suraksha Index; Water Conservation and Rain Water Harvesting And Indoor Air Quality Of Buildings; Energy Conservation And Building Developing; Architecture And Structure, were held.

Companies like Fosroc, Somany Tiles, Shyam Steel (Strudflex), Sika, Havells, Kone Elevators, Adani Ambuja, Lubi pump, Patkal, Jindal Panther, Ajay Begraj Group and NS Developers, Hindware and Ultratech gave away their presentations on day two. The property and building material exhibition is organised by Siliguri Architects and Engineers Association and commenced on Thursday at the Equity Saw mill compound, Siliguri. The four-day event will continue from May 11 to 14 and will be open from 12 noon to 8 pm.