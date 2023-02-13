Expo featuring artworks on Ecology to be organised at Indian Museum

kolkata: The Indian Museum has collaborated with Goethe Institute, Kolkata and ZKM Karlsruhe, Germany to host a unique exhibition where visitors can engage with the critical situation of the earth and explore new modes of co-existence between all forms of life.



The exhibition is titled ‘Critical Zones’ and will be showcased primarily through video installations and films. It has interventions of 22 artists with their artworks centred on Ecology.

“For a long time, the reactions of the Earth to our human actions remained unnoticed, and have now finally- not least due to recent international climate protests – moved into public consciousness. This is why we have decided to host this exhibition,” an official of the Indian Museum said. The exhibition will be inaugurated on February 16 and will continue till April 2. There will be five walkthroughs for the students during the period of the exhibition.

Trained volunteers will be present during the exhibition so that they can talk about their artwork and connections.

Based on a concept by Bruno Latour and Peter Weibel, “Critical Zones: Observatories for Earthly Politics” was conceived and exhibited at the ZKM (Centre for Art and Media Karlsruhe, Germany). For the Goethe Institute, South Asia, a travelling adaptation of Critical Zones titled “Critical Zones: In Search of a Common Ground” is co-produced by the ZKM Karlsruhe, and the Goethe Institute,

Mumbai.

It shows a selection of artistic positions from the exhibition previously showcased at the ZKM and is complemented by further works from India and Srilanka.