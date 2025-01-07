Explosives in huge quantities seized by Birbhum District Police

Kolkata: Tension spread at Rampurhat in Birbhum district after detonators and gelatin sticks in huge quantities were seized from an abandoned room in a forest area on Tuesday.

According to sources, on Tuesday, acting on a tip off Birbhum District Police personnel conducted a raid at a forest area in the Hastigandha vilage of Rampurhat. Inside the forest, an abandoned room was spotted. After entering the room, police found several boxes kept there. After opening the boxes, cops were stunned to see several detonators and gelatin sticks. After a thorough search, cops reportedly seized about 15,000 gelatin sticks and about 20,000 detonators were taken away observing safety protocols.

Police are probing to find out why the explosives in such a huge quantity were stored in a concealed manner. As several members of Bangladesh-based terror outfit Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) were arrested recently, cops are not ruling out the angle of terror attack. No arrest was made till Tuesday night.

The cops also suspect that the explosives were better being supplied to the illegal stone mines in Rampurhat area. Police have found a few names who are yet to be identified and traced.