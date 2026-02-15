Explosives haul seized in Nalhati

Kolkata: A man was arrested by the cops of Nalhati police station in Birbhum district while he was carrying a huge quantity of explosives.

According to sources, on Saturday, while patrolling in the Khapur canal area, the police spotted a suspicious man riding a motorcycle. Immediately, the two-wheeler was intercepted. While searching a sack loaded on the pillion seat of the motorcycle, which was covered with a blanket, police found a huge number of explosive material gelatin sticks, and ammonium nitrate. Immediately, he was detained, and a detailed search was conducted, observing the necessary protocols, following which it was found that the accused, identified as Chandu Let, was carrying 500 pieces of gelatin sticks and about 50 kg of ammonium nitrate. After the seizure of the illegal objects, the police arrested Let. I

During interrogation, Let told the cops that he procured the explosives from the Rampurhat area and was carrying those to the Nalhati stone quarry industrial area. Superintendent of Police (SP), Birbhum, Amandeep said, “we are investigating the case. We have come to know that he was carrying the explosives for illegal stone mining.”