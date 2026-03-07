Explosions at Paikpara club trigger fire, none hurt

Kolkata: A series of explosions inside a club building at Paikpara in North Kolkata early Saturday triggered a fire and panic, prompting police, firefighters, and the bomb squad to rush to the scene.

The blasts, around 6:15 am, occurred in a club reportedly unused for some time. The impact blew off its tin roof, which landed on the terrace of a neighbouring six-storey building, damaging parts of the structure and igniting a fire inside.

Several fire engines rushed to the spot and began efforts to control the blaze. Police cordoned off the area while the bomb squad searched the building. No casualties were reported.

Residents said they woke to the sound of explosions and saw flames rising from the building. Some nearby residents initially attempted to douse the fire with buckets of water before firefighters arrived.

Chitpur police have started an investigation. Police sources said the exact cause of the explosions was yet to be determined and no one had been detained so far.

Residents demanded that police identify those responsible and ensure security in the area, including the installation of CCTV cameras and a police picket.

The incident comes amid recent bomb scare alerts in the city after threat e-mails were sent to institutions including courts, passport offices and Victoria Memorial.