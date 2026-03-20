Explosion triggers tension in Bhangar

Kolkata: Tension gripped the Chaltaberia area in Bhangar after an alleged explosion at an abandoned house on Wednesday night, triggering panic among local residents.

According to sources, on Wednesday at around 11 pm, local residents heard an explosion adjacent to a field. It is alleged that at least two persons were injured in the incident. Local ISF leader Abul Khoyer Molla alleged that Trinamool Congress-backed goons were making crude bombs when multiple such bombs somehow exploded. Molla alleged that when he tried to reach the spot on Thursday morning, he was obstructed.

Police, however, claimed that it is not clear what exactly happened. According to an official of the Kolkata Police, several people claimed that they heard an explosion-like sound on Wednesday night, but no eyewitnesses were found. Police, after coming to know about the incident, visited the spot on Thursday morning and conducted an inquiry. Sources informed that no signs of an explosion were initially found. However, police have requested a forensic examination to confirm the facts.

Meanwhile, a body was found within the limits of Haroa police station, who allegedly died in the explosion. Police have registered a case and a probe has been initiated.