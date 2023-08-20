Explosion occurs at ICDS Centre in Murshidabad, none injured

Kolkata: Tension spread at Raghunathganj in Murshidabad after an explosion took place at an ICDS Centre, on Sunday morning.



As it was Sunday and the Centre was closed, no one was injured but due to the explosion, cracks developed in the building and the roof was blown off.

According to sources, on Sunday morning, local residents of Lakshmijola area in Raghunathganj heard an explosion. When they came out of their homes, they saw the roof of the local ICDS Centre blown away and the building damaged badly. The police were immediately informed who registered a case and started a probe. It is suspected that several bombs were stored inside the ICDS Centre which exploded.

Local Trinamool Congress leadership alleged that the CPI(M) is behind the incident. However, the CPI(M) leadership have denied the allegations.