Explosion in Dinhata Chaora Hat Market sparks panic

Cooch Behar: Panic gripped the residents and traders of Dinhata Chaora Hat market on Wednesday morning following a sudden explosion in the busy marketplace. The Dinhata police rushed to the scene after receiving reports of the incident.

According to local sources, the explosion occurred when traders set fire to garbage accumulated near old cloth stalls in the market.

The blast shook the area, causing widespread fear among those present. Eyewitnesses reported seeing debris hit the wall of a nearby temple.

Local businessman Ashit Saha said: “I was talking to a customer in my shop when a loud explosion occurred. My shop caught fire, but thanks to quick action by locals, it was extinguished immediately.” Questions are being raised about the nature of the material in the garbage that led to the blast. The Dinhata police have launched a thorough investigation to determine whether the explosion was caused by leftover fireworks or some other substance.

Authorities have assured the public that the situation is under control and are urging traders and residents to remain calm while the investigation is ongoing.