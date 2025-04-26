Explosion in abandoned house sparks fear & panic

BALURGHAT: A powerful explosion in an abandoned house at Nandanpur village under Gangarampur Police Station created widespread panic among local residents on Friday afternoon. Police have launched a thorough investigation into the incident.

According to sources, the house near Nandanpur Rail Gate belonged to late Bijoy Majumdar, who passed away around two-and-a-half-years ago.

Following his death, his wife and younger daughter moved to Thyangapara, leaving the house unoccupied ever since. Locals reported a sudden loud explosion from the deserted building around noon, shaking the surrounding area and spreading fear among residents. Upon receiving the information, a large contingent of police personnel, led by Gangarampur Sub-Divisional Police Officer Dipanjan Bhattacharya and IC Shantanu Mitra, rushed to the scene. RAF and combat forces were also deployed for security.

The bomb squad was called in shortly after and a rigorous search operation was launched in and around the house. Police collected samples from the site for forensic analysis.

SDPO Dipanjan Bhattacharya stated: “A loud sound was reported from the abandoned house. We are investigating the matter.”