Explosion at illegal cracker factory

Kolkata: Tension spread at Kolaghat in East Midnapore on Sunday night after an explosion took place in a cracker factory that was allegedly running illegally. So far, only one person was reportedly found critically injured but more people are suspected to have suffered injuries.

According to sources, around 10:30 pm on Sunday an explosion took place inside a house at Poyag village of Kolaghat. When local residents came out of their homes, they found a house caught on fire. Due to the intensity of the explosion, the maximum portion of the house was damaged. Two fire tenders were pressed into action and the fire was doused after several hours.

During the initial probe, police came to know that the house owner was allegedly involved in illegal cracker manufacturing. Cops also reportedly found that several other families of the Poyag village are also involved in cracker manufacturing. However, after the explosion, none of the families involved in the crackers manufacturing were found in their homes. Police have registered a case and started a probe. Forensic experts will visit the blast site soon for sample collection. It may be mentioned that last year during May, a massive explosion took place inside a house at Khadikul village in Egra of East Midnapore where crackers were manufactured illegally. About nine people had died in the incident. Also during August last year, another explosion at an illegal cracker factory took place in Duttapukur where about 10 people had died.