Explosion at house in Mandirbazar, none hurt

Kolkata: A fire broke out at a house in Mandirbazar area of South 24-Parganas after an LPG cylinder exploded on Tuesday morning.

However, no one was injured as the woman cooking ran away seeing the cylinder was caught on fire no one other than her was present in the house.

According to sources, on Tuesday around 9:30 am, the woman identified as Dulpo Sardar, a resident of Ramnathpur area of Mandirbazar was cooking. As soon as she ignited the gas burner, suddenly it was caught on fire. Sensing danger, Sardar ran away from the spot.

Within a few moments, the LPG cylinder was also caught on fire and an explosion took place. The intensity of the explosion was so high that the sound was heard from about a kilometre away. When people gathered at the spot, they saw the house was caught on fire and a portion of roof was blown off. Later the fire brigade and police were informed. After a while, one fire tender was pressed into action and the flames were doused about

half-an-hour later.